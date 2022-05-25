VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s sociology club A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now has postponed an open forum for a women’s statue project to 11 a.m.-1 p.m., June 4.
D.J. Davis, vice president of ACTION, announced plans for a women's statue at the Woman's Building, located across the street from VSU on Patterson Street, back in April with the forum originally scheduled for May 24.
The forum will be divided into five topics of discussion:
1. Ways to raise money for the statue.
2. Selecting a committee of women to oversee the building of the statue (design and construction will be voted on by the committee and Valdosta's female community).
3. Finding donors, having community events to raise funds and identifying nonprofits that would help with raising funds.
4. Picking a female artist to construct a statue (she must have lived in Valdosta or be from South Georgia).
5. What items should be added to a corresponding time capsule – he capsule will be opened every 50 years and new items will be added for Valdosta's future generations.
In addition to the statue and time capsule, ACTION plans on commissioning a South Georgia female artist to paint a woman’s mural for Downtown Valdosta. The park and amphitheater under construction on Lee Street have been suggested as a location for the mural.
ACTION is the same club that spearheaded the change of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard. It has also proposed changing Troup Street to Mary Turner Street and Gerald Johnson Street and plans on entering the signature-collecting phase of this change in August.
