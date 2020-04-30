Women's shelter offers new services

VALDOSTA – After a year in operation, a homeless shelter is expanding its services.
The Meeting Place II Women's Homeless Shelter is hosting an open house for its new headquarters 4 p.m., May 16, at 2303 Bemiss Road.
Wellness and fitness programs, a computer lab, basic cooking classes, drug and substance abuse programs, anger management assistance and a clothes closet will all be offered, said Lisa Straughter, founder.
Clients for these programs are accepted on a referral basis.
The Meeting Place II homeless shelter at 706 N. Toombs St. is still operating, Straughter said.
Light refreshments will be served at the open house.
Visit themeetingplace2inc.org for more information.
