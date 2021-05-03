VALDOSTA – A women's conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 15, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave.
The theme is "Sis, Focus On You," organizers said in a statement.
Conference host is LaToya Crawford-Walker of Thomasville. Conference emcee is Lanetra Bennett, WCTV News anchor, Tallahassee, Fla.; Conference speaker: LaConya McCrae, assistant principal of W.G. Nunn Elementary School; Showana Nathan, Health & Fitness, Valdosta; Dr. YoQuanda McCall, Speak Life, Tallahassee, Fla.
Registration fee: $45 (includes lunch). For ticket information, call (850) 782-1090.
