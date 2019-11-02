VALDOSTA – New art exhibits are scheduled to open this week at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
"Inside Out: Celebrating Women in Art" is scheduled to include abstract artworks by 34 female artists.
Artist Natalia Andreeva presents her show, "In Search of Beauty."RAC: Inaugural Group Exhibit opens.
The shows open with a free, public reception, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. The shows run Nov. 4 through Jan. 8. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays, except for specified openings. Admission: Free. More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.