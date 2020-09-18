Woman's club makes sock donation

Submitted Photo Charlie Oliver with Azalea City Woman's Club presents a donation of a bundle of socks to Jailissa Williams, LAMP'S New Horizon's Homeless Shelter representative. 

Submitted Photo

Charlie Oliver with Azalea City Woman's Club presents a donation of a bundle of socks to Jailissa Williams, LAMP'S New Horizon's Homeless Shelter representative. 

