HOMERVILLE – The Homerville Police Department is searching for a woman charged in connection with a theft from her former place of employment, according to authorities.
An arrest warrant on a theft charge has been issued for Allison Jamayla Ingram, 32, Homerville Police Detective Sgt. Derek Manning said Friday.
Police based the warrant on a security camera recording from the Dollar General where Ingram worked, he said. Store management approached Ingram about the incident, leading her to quit her job and leave town, Manning said.
Ingram is 5-feet-4-inches and weighs 230 pounds, police said. There are no leads to her whereabouts, Manning said.
The Homerville Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call (912) 487-5306.
