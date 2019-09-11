Woman sentenced in fatal Berrien County wreck

NASHVILLE — A woman was sentenced Monday in a June 2017 accident that killed a Berrien County woman and injured another person, according to the district attorney.
Brenda Parr Barber, 60, pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle and DUI in a Berrien County courtroom, according to a statement from the office of Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman.
The prosecution asked the court for 10 years in prison on the case, and Chief Superior Court Judge Howard McClain agreed.
The prison term will be followed by 20 years probation.
Barber’s blood test results following the crash showed she had cocaine, opioids, amphetamines and ecstasy in her system, the statement said.
The crash killed Betty Royals and severely injured James Donald Royals Jr. as they were on their way home from church, according to the statement. Barber was also injured in the crash.
“Brenda Barber has forever altered the lives of the Royals family with her decision to drive while intoxicated, and now she must be held accountable for her actions," Perryman said. "Our prayers continue to be with the Royals family even as this case comes to a close. This is a tragedy that was easily avoidable, but the devastating consequences are permanent. I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff in this matter, especially Assistant District Attorney Byron Watson."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
