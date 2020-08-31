Woman sentenced for fraud scheme after Cook arrest

VALDOSTA — A Florida woman arrested in Cook County was sentenced last week to prison over a student financial aid fraud scheme, according to the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
April Thornton, 35, of Lake Alfred, Fla., was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to possession of unauthorized devices, U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said in a statement.
She was ordered to pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $217,738 and to the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $121,238, for a total of $338,976 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
Thornton was pulled over during a traffic stop by a Cook County deputy in 2014; the deputy, smelling marijuana and finding her driver’s license was suspended, carried out a search, discovering a great deal of personal identity information ranging from college debit cards to Social Security numbers, the statement said.
Authorities found information for 2,300 people – several of whom were student financial aid fraud victims, the statement said.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General’s Southern Regional Office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
