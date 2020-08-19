Woman injured in Lake Park shooting

LAKE PARK — A shootout between a couple Tuesday in Lake Park left the woman injured and the man in jail, according to the Lowndes County sheriff.
At about 5:30 p.m., deputies were called to a residence on Golf Drive where a woman had been shot, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found the victim, a 61-year-old woman, had been shot in the face, the statement said. She was taken by ambulance to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
Detectives learned the couple were engaged in an argument that led to both grabbing guns; a scuffle followed and a round was fired into the ceiling, according to the sheriff's office report.
A second round was fired, hitting the woman, the statement said.
Ronnie Caldwell, 72, is charged with aggravated assault, according to the statement.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the woman's injuries were not life-threatening.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
