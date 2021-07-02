Woman faces drug, weapons charges

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Monday resulted in an arrest on drug and weapons charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies conducted the stop on a vehicle southbound on Interstate 75 for multiple traffic infractions, a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said.
There were discrepancies in the travel itinerary and signs of deception, and the driver consented to a search of her vehicle, the statement said.
Deputies found about one kilo of fentanyl, valued at $100,000, and nearly four pounds of crystal methamphetamine, valued at about $170,000, in the trunk of the car, the sheriff’s office said.
They also found THC products and pills in a purse and found a firearm, the statement said.
Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner of Dallas, Ga., is charged with trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and possession of a Schedule II narcotic, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
