Woman dies in Lowndes mobile home fire

VALDOSTA — A woman died in a Lowndes County mobile home fire Dec. 11, according to reports obtained Wednesday.
The county's 911 center received a call on the fire at 12:55 p.m. from a caller who said a home at 5337 Oak Drive South was fully engulfed in flames, said Paige Dukes, county clerk and public information officer for Lowndes County. County firefighters were on the scene at 1:04 p.m., she said.
Firefighters battled the blaze through 5:40 p.m., Dukes said. The cause of the fire appeared to be cooking, she said.
Aretha Pierce, 85, died of smoke inhalation, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.