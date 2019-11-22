Woman dies in Lowndes house fire

Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily TimesA woman died in a fire at this house on Bernice Drive in Lowndes County Wednesday, according to officials.

VALDOSTA — A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Lowndes County, according to authorities.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue received a call at 5:16 p.m. about a fire at 117 Bernice Drive, said Paige Dukes, public information officer for the county.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house "fully involved," she said.

The fatality was identified as Sharon Holland, by Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.

Her body has been sent to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation laboratory for an autopsy to confirm investigator's belief that the death was fire related, he said.

