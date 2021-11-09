Woman charged with card fraud

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta woman is charged with financial card fraud, police said.
At 9:12 p.m. Sunday, an officer took a report of items stolen out of someone’s vehicle, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Valdosta Police Department.
One of the items was a debit caed that had been used at a business on North Ashley Street after the theft. The officer went to the business for more information about the transaction. A short time later, the suspect returned to the business, the statement said, giving a false name and date of birth.
The suspect was detained, searched and the debit card was found.
The suspect — a 26-year-old Valdosta woman — is charged with financial transaction card fraud (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony) and giving a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor), police said.
“This officer did a great job investigating this case. We would like to stress, do not leave anything of value in your vehicle and always make sure it is locked prior to leaving it unattended,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
