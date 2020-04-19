Woman assaulted in hospital parking lot: Man charged with trying to take purse

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man is in jail following an attempted robbery in the parking lot of South Georgia Medical Center, according to reports released Thursday.
At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, a police officer working off-duty on a security detail at the hospital was told a woman had been assaulted in the parking lot, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.
The woman said the suspect walked past her, then turned around and shoved her to the ground before running away.
The off-duty officer gave other officers who arrived a description of the man; the suspect was soon captured and detained, according to the report.
The suspect was apparently trying to steal the woman’s purse, police said.
Jarvis L. Johnson, 20, of Valdosta is charged with felony criminal attempt to commit robbery by sudden snatching and misdemeanor battery, according to the police report.
“We are extremely proud of our officers’ quick actions in this case, which led to the offender being captured almost immediately. We want to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings to prevent themselves from becoming a victim,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
