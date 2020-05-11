Woman arrested on multiple drug charges

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta woman on multiple drug charges Saturday, according to reports.
At about 11 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East Gordon Street on a 911 call about people loitering on a vacant lot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.
Officers detained a suspect who had an active arrest warrant, and found she had marijuana, methamphetamine, “crack” cocaine and pipes commonly used for ingesting narcotics, the statement said.
Teisha L . Morgan, 49, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine SCH II drug, misdemeanor marijuana possession less than one ounce and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, according to the police statement. She was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“We appreciate the citizen that notified us of the suspicious activity that led to this arrest. Removing narcotics from our neighborhoods is always a positive step to making our community safer, ” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
