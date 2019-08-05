Woman arrested in child cruelty case

VALDOSTA — A woman was arrested Sunday and is accused of cruelty to children and drug charges, according to police.
At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a juvenile sleeping on a bench in the 500 block of South Fry Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The child told officers she had been on the bench all day and had not eaten, the statement said.
Police found other children at the girl's residence with no parental supervision; eventually, their mother returned home but could not account for where she had been or how long she had been gone, the statement said.
With the mother's consent, the officers checked the residence; while searching for food in the kitchen, they found marijuana and several pills the children could reach, police said.
The officers found the living situation was not suitable for the children and the Department of Family and Children Services placed the children "in a safe environment," the statement said.
Ebony Campbell, 35, was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on four felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of a Schedule IV narcotic (felony), three counts of reckless conduct and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, the police statement said.
“This is an example of the devastation drugs can cause. They not only destroy the parent’s life they also destroy the children’s lives. I am so grateful to the citizen who noticed this young child and caused this situation to be brought to light," said police Lt. Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.