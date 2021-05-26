Woman arrested after police chase

VALDOSTA — A woman was arrested Tuesday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle, police said.
At 10:36 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of North Ashley Street after E911 received a call that a woman had stolen a car from an auto dealer’s lot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday.
An officer saw her driving “in an unsafe reckless manner” near the intersection of North Oak and River streets, the statement said.
The officer tried to pull her over but she fled in the vehicle, police said. After a short chase, the suspect was stopped and detained. A small plastic baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found, the report said.
Tracy Lafaye Sims, 36, of Valdosta, was jailed and is charged with felony theft by taking – motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, the police statement said.
She also faces numerous traffic citations, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
