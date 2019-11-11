Woman arrested after firing gun

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta woman was arrested after a gun was fired during a dispute Sunday, according to police.
At 4:18 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Shasta Pines Way in reference to a firearm being discharged during a dispute, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued to officers for the suspect's vehicle, which police located and pulled over in a traffic stop, the statement said.
Officers determined the driver was the woman who had fired the gun during the dispute, according to the statement. A handgun reported as stolen was recovered from the car, police said. No injuries were reported.
Kattisha Davis, 39, of Valdosta is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony theft by receiving stolen property, the statement said. She was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“Discharging a firearm in the city limits is extremely dangerous and we are grateful no one was injured during this incident,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said Monday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.