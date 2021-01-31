VALDOSTA – Aaron Winston Jr. said his motto is to “reach one, teach one.” If you change one, you can change 1,000. If you reach two, you can change 10,000.
This is his philosophy as he attempts to build bridges and forge relationships with the youth of Lowndes County. His program is REACH 2 – Restoring Each Adolescent Child’s Health.
Winston said he came upon the idea after taking a deep look at urban areas of Valdosta – its churches, law enforcement relationships and the state of its families.
“I began to look within my family at first cause my mom passed (and) mom’s the glue,” he said. “I looked at the children (and) I’m like something’s missing with these kids because they’re getting really dysfunctional and disrespectful.”
It reminded him of his youth when he began going down a bad path.
Winston came from a good home with two loving and hard-working parents but he said he still made his way to the streets doing things he wasn’t proud of, such as getting involved in drugs.
He sees children going down a path of drug-dealing, doing drugs and joining gangs. But how are gangs recruiting these kids?
His observation and conversations with area youth showed that parents aren’t listening or aren’t around to give them someone to talk to – someone to trust. Gangs become the stand-in to the parents.
They give the youth the camaraderie and guidance they yearn for, albeit negatively.
So, Winston looked inward and asked himself what took him off that path. He said an encounter with the Lord helped him but there was something more.
“I began to stay away from certain groups and certain issues, and began to elevate myself and hang around people that thought differently,” he said. “I saw people who wanted more and wanted better. I saw that if I got with them, it would push me.”
It was a mindset of seeing and being the change he wanted to be, but his challenge has been how can you translate that to the youth? How can you get them to look at their situation differently without preaching?
Of course, the goal is to go to the youth, showing them they are loved, but there’s another part of the equation missing.
What can be offered to help them stop, Winston said. He said his research showed the appeal is often quick money. So, Winston developed a business plan alongside REACH.
“If I asked them to come into this organization or can I mentor them to instill moral values back in them, I would be able to give them something to make money after school and be active,” he said.
He wants to get them excited to do something positive and to learn.
In developing a mentorship program, Winston developed four keys of focus in response to other issues he’s seen in the community: drug relations, sex trafficking, bullying and gang relations.
Winston is still developing the mentoring plan but said it would consist of group sessions/group meetings and home visits. There would also be one-on-one sessions where Winston could work with the parent and child.
In these scenarios, he said he hopes to bring in counselors to help with mental health, attorneys for legal counsel, and artists for entertainment and enrichment.
“(We want) to show them what the city really wants to do for them and what the city has to offer,” Winston said. “We want them to get involved, get the information they need, take action and do what we’re asking them to do in order to receive the help they may need.”
It’s been a year since REACH 2 started and Winston has two mentees under his wing. He is bringing in eight more from his neighborhood. He hopes to eventually add more.
REACH 2 has notably held events to feed law enforcement and nursing homes throughout 2020, and plans to hold group sessions with Lowndes High School students through 2021.
The first LHS session happened Jan. 27 with the school’s student athletes. Winston said he was ecstatic after hosting the session and he said the feeling was returned.
He gave them a message about what it means to have good character and what hard work does for your life. Coach Jamie Dubose said the players were definitely engaged during the session.
In similar instances, Dubose stands in the back of the room to observe how his players respond to the speaker – what their eyes do, their facial expressions. He found his players really connecting with Winston’s words.
“It wasn’t just a character-head talk, in my opinion, where it was rights and wrongs,” Dubose said. “He did a tremendous job just motivating the guys to go out, work hard every day and become the best that you can be in a person.”
Dubose said he looks for positive speakers all of the time for his team. Finding them so responsive to Winston was enough to initiate sessions every two weeks.
Winston said he is guided by the quotation: “Do something and be remembered but do nothing and be forgotten.”
“I want to impact my city with something good – something positive – you’ve got to believe in your city,” Winston said. “And that’s one of the things I do, I love.”
