Wisenbaker earns ACCG certificate

ATLANTA – A Lowndes County commissioner has completed requirements for an Association County Commissioners of Georgia course.
Lowndes County Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker was one of several county officials to complete requirements for the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy, according to ACCG officials.
Recipients were presented with their achievement certificates during the 2019 Legislative Leadership Conference at The Classic Center in Athens-Clarke County.
Wisenbaker was honored for successfully completing the requirements for the economic and community development specialty track in the Lifelong Learning Academy, ACCG officials said.
For more than two decades, ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have partnered to provide continuing education and training opportunities for county officials through a leadership development program now known as the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy.
County officials work to complete core certification requirements and can then choose from the abundant course options in several specialty tracks, such as intergovernmental relations and disaster and emergency preparedness, ACCG officials said.
The Lifelong Learning Academy has been essential in providing county officials with resources to enhance their knowledge in various areas.
“Since its inception, the Lifelong Learning Academy has provided Georgia’s county officials with the tools and resources to help move their communities forward,” said Dave Wills, ACCG executive director. “Thanks to our long-standing relationship with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, we have been able to offer relevant course material that our members can take back to their respective communities.”
