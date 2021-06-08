Wiregrass wins Food & Wine Classic award

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Culinary Arts, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, won the Fourth Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic Best Dish award.
The Food & Wine Classic was sponsored by the Center for the Arts Guild and was made possible by sponsorships from Oscar and Lisa Aguero, Art and Janice Baker, Dean Brooks, Will and Jane Burgsteiner, Kenny and Susan Crago, Tina and Brad Folsom, Jeneane Grimsley, Phil and Margaret Mittiga, Carreen Shapiro, Mala Vallotton, Allen and Barbara Weise-Lehmann, IPG Architects & Planners, First Federal Savings of Valdosta, Face Lab, Wells Fargo, Carter Design & Consulting, Nail Expressions & Spa, Guardian Bank and Studio 8 Design Architects, arts center representatives said in a statement.
Proceeds support various educational programs at the Turner Center.
