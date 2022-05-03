Wiregrass welding student top in state

VALDOSTA – The Technical College System of Georgia announced the state’s top technical college student for 2022.
Ryan Degner, a welding and joining technology student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, was chosen as this year’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner, college officials said in a statement.
“Ryan’s hard work, leadership and passion for his college and TCSG makes him a tremendous ambassador for technical education all across Georgia,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said. “We are excited for him to be named the 50th statewide GOAL winner and I know he will do a remarkable job spreading the word about how technical education is vital to the health of Georgia’s economy. Congratulations to Ryan and to the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College community.”
The GOAL program, now in its 50th year, recognizes the most outstanding technical education students at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the award winner, Degner will make public appearances as a representative for technical education during the next year, including meeting with the governor and addressing the Georgia General Assembly.
Each year, selection for the GOAL program begins with the naming of the top technical education student at each college. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the award.
As the grand prize winner, Degner from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College received a new, made-in-Georgia, 2022 KIA K5, courtesy of KIA Georgia and delivered by Carriage KIA of Gainesville, college officials said.
“This is an exciting day for the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College family,” Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements said. “Ryan has a tremendous passion for technical education and the power it has to truly change the lives of our fellow Georgians. We are thrilled that he was chosen to represent TCSG this upcoming year!”
The first runner-up for the technical education student of the year was Letisha Smith, a nursing student from Gwinnett Technical College.
The nine 2022 GOAL finalists were:
Brian Carlucci, a nursing student from North Georgia Technical College.
Riley Corner, a nursing student from Southeastern Technical College.
Ryan Degner, a welding and joining technology student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
James Gibney, a paramedicine technology student from Albany Technical College.
Ann Hester, a business technology student from Ogeechee Technical College.
Iveta Kral, a mechanical & industrial engineering student from West Georgia Technical College.
Shelley Le, a biology student from Columbus Technical College.
Tatiyana Matthews, a dental hygiene student from Atlanta Technical College.
Letisha Smith, a nursing student from Gwinnett Technical College.
