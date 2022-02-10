VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta welcomed more than 300 high school students for a STEM and Manufacturing day on campus this week.
“This is the first in-person event the college has hosted in two years and we are excited to welcome students,” Lydia Hubert, director of marketing and public relations, said.
Nine local high schools were invited and 320 students registered to attend.
The nine high schools were: Atkinson County High School, Berrien Academy, Cook High School, Delta Innovative School, Echols High School, Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy, PMLC – Lowndes Alternative, Thomasville High School and Valdosta High School.
“This is a great way for students to understand various careers in STEM and manufacturing,” Brooke Jaramillo, executive director of high school services said. “Normally a large amount of students usually get excited and enroll in class, especially those approaching graduation.”
Students explored programs such as automotive repair, commercial truck driving, industrial systems technology, mechatronics, precision machining, welding and participated in various team building exercises.
Darron Lanier, machining instructor, said, “I always make the joke ‘if God didn’t make it, a machinist did.’ Because it takes a variety of skills to build tools for all of the things that we use day to day, like cars.”
The programs develop activities to showcase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). The activities engage the students and help them explore career fields in these areas, Jaramillo said.
