VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is temporarily accepting out-of-state students at in-state tuition rates for the fall and spring semesters.
This was approved by the Technical College System of Georgia for all 22 technical colleges in Georgia, college officials said in a statement.
Applicants who have not lived in Georgia for the last 12 consecutive months can now attend Wiregrass and pay tuition rates of in-state students.
“Wiregrass is offering in-state tuition to students in Florida during this national emergency caused by COVID -19,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said. “For many students in North Florida, Wiregrass is the closest college to their home and we welcome them to enroll with us.”
Fall semester classes begin Aug. 18 and Fall Express term begins Sept. 23. The college is offering classes online as well as face-to-face instruction. People wishing to take advantage of this waiver can apply online now by visiting the college’s website www.wiregrass.edu.
Out-of-state students will not qualify for Georgia’s HOPE or HOPE career grants. The college is open to the public Monday through Thursday and is closed Fridays. To contact an admissions counselor for more information, call (229) 333-2105 or email admissions@wiregrass.edu.
