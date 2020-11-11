Wiregrass, VSU sign articulation agreement

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Valdosta State University signed a new articulation agreement that will benefit the education field for years to come, school officials said.
The articulation agreement will allow graduates of the new Associates of Applied Science in Education Degree at Wiregrass to transfer 43 semester hours of core and 17 semester hours of early childhood courses to VSU either in Elementary Education or Middle Grade Education, depending on the concentration the students complete, according to the prepared statement.
“Valdosta State University has always been a great partner with Wiregrass Technical College. The new Associate Degree in Education and the articulation agreement with VSU provides opportunities for our students while saving tax payers money and decreasing the time to graduation,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said.
“We are very excited about this new partnership between Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Valdosta State University. For those starting their educational path at Wiregrass, finishing it at Valdosta State University has never been easier.
There is a need for good quality teachers right now — especially in rural Georgia, and this agreement continues our efforts to meet that demand,” Valdosta State University President Dr. Richard Carvajal said.
To enroll in the new Wiregrass Education Degree program, students may request this new major upon application; upcoming graduates of the college’s current Early Childhood Care and Education program can request a change of major and would need to see their advisors.
Wiregrass graduates can reapply for free, the statement said. Early Childhood Care and Education Program Coordinator Rene Mason said, “We are excited to partner with Valdosta State University to offer this long-awaited opportunity to serve our students with an education pathway beyond our two-year programs. Wiregrass’ non-traditional students tend to prefer and learn more effectively in face-to-face classes and where class sizes are small enough to get to know each other and their instructors. Wiregrass and VSU will work together to support our students as they prepare and then transition to a Bachelor’s Degree program — this is indeed a great step forward for our students.”
The Early Childhood Care and Education degree and the new Education degree program are offered on all four campuses of Wiregrass; Ben Hill-Irwin, Coffee, Cook and Valdosta.
Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Spring Semester 2021. Classes begin January 11 and applicants can apply in person at any of the four campuses or online by visiting the college website at Wiregrass.edu.
