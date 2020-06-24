Wiregrass, Thomas sign agreements

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has signed four articulation agreements with Thomas University in Thomasville that will provide a pathway for students to be able to seek higher degrees in their chosen fields.
The Wiregrass early childhood care and education program "has a long history of serving as the educational foundation for daycare workers and administrators, paraprofessionals and those seeking to continue their education degree at a four-year college or university," college officials said in a statement.
Wiregrass and TU have signed an articulation agreement that will allow graduates from Wiregrass’ associate of applied science degree in early childhood care and education to transfer to Thomas University’s bachelor of science in elementary education.
The bachelor of science in elementary education at Thomas University is offered both online and face-to-face, college officials said.
Wiregrass graduates must complete their AAS in early childhood care and education with a C or better in all courses. Thomas University will accept 39 hours of credit toward their bachelor of science degree in addition to general education core courses completed at Wiregrass Tech. The bachelor’s degree from Thomas University leads to a teacher certification.
Students in the business education program at Wiregrass who complete the associate of applied science degree in business management can transfer credits to Thomas University to complete the bachelor of science degree in administration, management or marketing.
Wiregrass offers the business management degree on all campuses: Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, Coffee, and Cook in a face-to-face format or online. The bachelor’s program at Thomas University is offered on campus and online.
"With the growing demand in our current health care systems, many are answering the call to help others by entering the nursing field," college officials said.
Wiregrass and TU’s articulation agreement will provide a pathway for students who graduate from Wiregrass’ associate degree in nursing to transfer to TU to complete the bachelor of science in nursing program.
There is also the option for Wiregrass RN graduates to pick up additional general education core, then 18 hours of TU’s RN-BSN bridge, to then begin work on their master of science in nursing. The programs offered at TU are online classes.
“Wiregrass is pleased to provide this new educational avenue for our students in the early childhood, business management and RN programs," Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said in a statement. "We also appreciate the partnership with Thomas University and the opportunities for Wiregrass graduates.”
TU President Dr. Andy Sheppard said, “We’re happy to have these articulation agreements in place because they make it easier for Wiregrass students to continue their education. Plus, we know that Wiregrass graduates come to TU well-prepared and ready to accomplish their goals.”
Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester, classes begin Aug. 18. To learn more about the articulation agreement and the programs Wiregrass offers, or to apply online, visit wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.