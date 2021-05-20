Wiregrass Tech top in SkillsUSA awards

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College had an overwhelming showing at the 2021 SkillsUSA State Championship held virtually at college campuses across the state.
The college brought back 15 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals in the skills competitions against other colleges, college officials said in a statement. The college medaled in 93% of the contests the students competed in and 90% of Wiregrass students who competed earned a medal.
Wiregrass has won the most medals in the state for the last four years of the competition, college officials said.
Kelley Wetherington, director of campus life and SkillsUSA advisor, worked with Wiregrass SkillsUSA chapter faculty to give students the opportunity to compete in the virtual SkillsUSA Georgia post-secondary state championships.
“In ‘normal’ years, training for competition has many challenges for students as they juggle college and home life and work hard honing their skills, preparing to compete. In this ‘not-so-normal’ year, there were additional challenges of adapting and preparing to compete virtually for students, advisors, and community industry partners who served as contest proctors,” Wetherington said.
Wiregrass Tech has 15 gold medalists who will now compete during the virtual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference this June after winning top place in state-wide competitions.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce, college officials said. It is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school students and college students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skills service occupations, including health occupations.
The SkillsUSA program hosts local, state and national competitions for students to showcase their skills learned through hands-on training in the classroom.
Wiregrass students who competed and won gold and will go on to represent Wiregrass Georgia Tech at the SkillsUSA National Virtual Championships in June include:
Azer Larson (barbering), Valdosta campus in barbering.
Jacob McSpadden (industrial systems technology), Valdosta campus in electrical construction wiring.
Summer Bennett (emergency medical preparamedic), Valdosta campus in emergency medical technician.
Michael Pickett (emergency medical preparamedic), Valdosta campus in emergency medical technician.
Douglas Hisaw (automotive technology), Valdosta campus in employment application process.
Blake Meeler (emergency medical preparamedic), Valdosta campus in first aid-CPR.
Tyrek Robinson (technical studies), Valdosta campus in industrial motor control.
Kaycee Armstrong (gaming development), Valdosta campus in interactive app and game development.
Noah Ivey (gaming development), Valdosta campus in interactive app and game development.
Brandon Chandler (cosmetology), Valdosta campus in job skill demonstration.
Parker Metcalf (mechatronics), Valdosta campus in mechatronics.
Benjamin Sandusky (mechatronics), Valdosta campus in mechatronics.
Penny Griffin (HIT management coding), Valdosta campus in medical terminology.
Jacques Freeman (telecommunications and security), Ben Hill-Irwin campus in telecommunications cabling.
Andrew Francis (welding graduate), Valdosta campus in welding art sculpture.
Silver medal winners from Wiregrass were:
Reann Catlett (gaming development), Valdosta campus in 3-D visualization and animation.
Casey Smith (gaming development), Valdosta campus in 3-D visualization and animation.
Heidi Shelley (culinary arts graduate), Valdosta campus in commercial banking.
Andrew Harrelson (cyber security), Valdosta campus in cyber security.
Shamar Melvin (cyber security), Valdosta campus in cyber security.
Alexandria Rivera (web site design/development), Valdosta campus in pin design.
Michael Hendley (telecommunications and security), Ben Hill-Irwin campus in telecommunications cabling.
Joshua Gray (culinary arts), Valdosta campus in T-shirt design.
Students who won bronze medals at the state level were:
Bailey Sellars (automotive technology), Valdosta campus in automotive technology.
Darrellnette McCrae Stibbins (culinary arts), Valdosta campus in culinary arts.
Kiefer Goebel (welding & joining technology), Valdosta campus in T-shirt design.
Other college participants include: Valdosta campus – William Exum, and Kinza Mahmood.
