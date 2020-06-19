VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College welcomes students for face-to-face classes come fall semester.
“Faculty, staff and students have done an amazing job providing on-line classes and services for summer semester and will begin face-to-face classes on August 18,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said.
The college will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure the safety and health of students, college officials said in a statement.
Free application week ends today, June 19.
The requirement of a placement exam has been suspended and Wiregrass will evaluate program readiness in a number of different ways to ensure student success, college officials said.
No official high school transcript is required for admission. Students will need to submit official documents to the college after acceptance into their program.
Wiregrass has more than 70 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant include welding, practical nursing, phlebotomy, industrial systems, precision manufacturing and mechatronics. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional money to help pay for college, officials said.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is open during normal business hours through virtual methods and by appointment. Information about the HOPE Career Grant, or Free Application Week, can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu; click on the apply button and follow the directions. For questions, email admissions@wiregrass.edu.
