Wiregrass Tech pins practical nursing students

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College practical nursing students received their nursing pins in a recent pinning ceremony on the Valdosta campus.
"The nursing pins not only signify the hard work and dedication, but they are also a physical symbol of their transition into the nursing field," college officials said in a statement. "The pinning ceremony is more than a nursing tradition, it is a symbol of the nursing students’ hard work and dedication towards their coursework and clinicals.
"Not only does it mark the completion of student coursework but this ceremony honors nursing graduates who will work in a career where they will have to be selfless for the good of others. The ceremony gives a grand send-off to nursing students signaling the end of their academic career and at the same time launching them into the professional world that welcomes them."
Students receiving their pins include Rodney Veal, Valdosta; Kianea Gayden, Valdosta; Megan Ballard, Pinetta; Hannah Brace, Lake Park; Elyse Davis, Valdosta; Porshia Stone, Nashville; Anna Bodiford, Lake Park; Kaloosh Henley, Valdosta; Kelli Tiller, Valdosta; Valerie Connell, Nashville; Calvin Teasdale, Valdosta; Adrienne Hill, Valdosta; Shannon Webb, Valdosta; and Michael Garvey, Valdosta.
These students also graduated from the program and participated in the spring and summer commencement ceremony held July 14 at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
The practical nursing program is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses. Students seeking to begin taking the pre-requisites for this program can register for Fall Express classes beginning Sept. 6. Fall Express classes start Sept. 21. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.
