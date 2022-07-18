VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer fiber optics classes through its economic development and continuing education department.
It will be the second class the college has offered and will provide hands-on training and information to secure a certified fiber optic technician certification, college officials said in a statement.
The classes will be held at the Cook campus of Wiregrass starting 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Aug. 23-25. The cost per person is $1,500 with group rates starting at three people. To secure a seat in this class, enroll by visiting https://erio.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/fscmUI/learning/index.html?root=courseDetails&course=300000004470074.
More information: Contact Alicia Meunier, Wiregrass department assistant for economic development, by email at Alicia.meunier@wiregrass.edu or visit www.Wiregrass.edu.
