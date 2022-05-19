Wiregrass Tech named excellence model

VALDOSTA — For the third year, the SkillsUSA chapter at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was recently named among the top 24 SkillsUSA chapters nationally as a “Model of Excellence” workplace skills.
The national program recognizes the "exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace, and technical skills in SkillsUSA chapter activities," college officials said in a statement. "This is one of the highest awards bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education."
The 24 Models of Excellence chapters will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 22-24, in Atlanta. Activities include finalist interviews, an awards dinner and recognition at an awards ceremony in front of more than 12,000 students, instructors and business leaders.
Wiregrass was chosen for this award based on the chapter’s projects throughout the year. Projects included “What’s in your brand? Build a personal brand that will work for you,” “Keep the Critters Cozy and Their Kennels Clean” and “De-stress-ember.”
The Models of Excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for Student Development. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area help ensure tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming, college officials said.
"Achievement is measured by the effectiveness of student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities," they added. "The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens."
“Wiregrass is honored to be one of the 24 best chapters in the nation for SkillsUSA,” Wiregrass Technical College President DeAnnia Clements said. “I’m proud of the emphasis our students and advisors have placed on their workplace skills and community outreach projects that have made us one of the top chapters in the nation. The college is excited to have 13 students who earned gold in the state competition and who will represent our college at nationals in June.”
For more information, contact Kelley Wetherington, Wiregrass director of campus life, at (229) 333-2100, ext. 1237 or by email at kelley.wetherington@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.