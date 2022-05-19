Wiregrass Tech named excellence model

Submitted PhotoThis is the third year Wiregrass Tech’s SkillsUSA chapter has been recognized as a National Model of Excellence for workplace skills. Pictured are Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Nadia Harris, Elaine Elder, Andrew Ngo, Lola Valler, Wilmer Calles, Eric Arroyo, and Kelley Wetherington, Wiregrass director of campus life, Nathaniel Gray, Brandon Howell, Joseph Durrah, M.J. Johnson, Hayden Davis, Tatianna Conger and Ryan Degner.