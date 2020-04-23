Wiregrass summer college core classes offered locally online

VALDOSTA — A large number of area college students have found themselves at home during our nation’s COVID-19 pandemic. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has moved many of the college’s popular summer core classes online for summer semester.
Students seeking to continue their college education this summer while at home can look at the list of courses offered online through Wiregrass Tech, college officials said in a statement. The college offers the courses at a tuition rate of $100 per credit hour, with small class sizes with and local instructors.
Most courses through Wiregrass will transfer to other colleges/universities; courses such as ECON 1101 principles of economics, ENLG 1101 composition and rhetoric, MATH 1111 college algebra, MUSC 1101 music appreciation and SPCH 1101 public speaking.
For a complete list of courses offered, visit https://forms.wiregrass.edu/QuarterSchedule/schedule.asp
Wiregrass will host a second Free Application Week April 27-May 1. During the Free Application Week when students apply online their application fee will be waived. There are two ways to enroll for summer semester: Full-term summer semester that begins May 18, or Summer Express that is just eight weeks starting June 1.
Admission requirements to enter Wiregrass have been made a little easier in the wake of the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic. The Technical College System of Georgia has provided all TCSG colleges the leeway to admit students for summer semester using a variety of methods that do not include placement testing (use of Accuplacer) or the submission of ACT or SAT scores, as well as the ability to accept unofficial transcripts, college officials said.
The suspension of the placement exam, Accuplacer, still provides Wiregrass the ability to use other methods already in place to allow an applicant to continue the enrollment process. Wiregrass will evaluate program readiness in a number of different ways to ensure student success, college officials said.
The suspension of the requirements for official high school or high school equivalency transcripts for admission to Wiregrass allows applicants who wish to begin this summer to continue the admission process. In the interim, students may submit unofficial transcripts until the colleges resume normal business operations. Students will then be able to submit documents without affecting their current enrollment.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is currently open during normal business hours through virtual methods, while remaining physically closed to the public. Information on summer semester, new programs, the HOPE Career Grant or Free Application Week can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu; click on the apply button and follow the directions. More information: email admissions@wiregrass.edu.
