Wiregrass summer college core classes offered locally online

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.