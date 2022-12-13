VALDOSTA — Students in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program have been named as recipients of the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship. The 2022 recipients are Will Smith, Ramsey Merritt, Joshua Snyder, El Williams, and Richard Terry. The Gene Haas Foundation has been a supporter of the Wiregrass Precision Machining program for several years.
The Gene Haas Foundation says it recognizes the future of manufacturing depends on the availability of skilled workers. “Expanding the pool of skilled workers hinges on recruiting more young people to pursue careers in manufacturing, and creating state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training programs to ensure that graduating students have the skills necessary when they enter the workforce,” the foundation said in a statement.
Gene Haas Foundation has prioritized financial assistance for students interested in manufacturing-based careers. Scholarship programs are available through career centers, technical schools, community colleges and universities. Foundation funding goes directly to those training programs to attract prospective students. Outstanding Precision Machining and Manufacturing students were recently awarded the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship which included a tool kit for future employment needs.
Wiregrass offers this program at the Valdosta and Coffee Campuses. This diploma program prepares students for careers as Machine Tool Technicians and qualifies for the HOPE Career grant. A student who is HOPE grant eligible could be awarded additional grant monies to help pay for college tuition, fees, and books.
Darron Lanier is the Precision Machining and Manufacturing Instructor and the college’s 2022 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. To request a tour of this program or others contact the College Recruiter Chandler Chancy at 229-333-5365. New students are now being accepted for the Spring semester, classes start Jan. 9, 2022.
