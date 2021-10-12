Wiregrass signs teacher education agreement

Submitted PhotoParticipating in the ceremony from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College are (seated) April McDuffie, interim vice president for academic affairs, and DeAnnia Clements, interim president; and (standing) Niki Y. Ogletree, executive director for academic affairs, and Holly Greene, dean of academic affairs. Representing South Georgia State College are (seated) Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers, president, and Dr. Robert Page, vice president of academic and student affairs and (standing) Niki Hersey, assistant professor ELE/SPED program, Amy Fitzgerald, assistant professor ELE/SPED program, Dr. Kit Carson, chair and professor of education, ELE/SPED program, Silvanna Corona, administrative assistant, ELE/SPED program. Dr. Zena Lloyd, assistant professor ELE/SPED program, and Dr. Jodi Fissel, dean, arts and professional studies. Lonnie Roberts, president, and Amanda Morris, executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs, attended on behalf of Coastal Pines Technical College.