Wiregrass signs Herzing articulation agreement

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Herzing University have signed an articulation that will yield benefits for Wiregrass RN graduates, college representatives said.
Students from Wiregrass RN program (associate of science in nursing) will have the opportunity to enroll in Herzing University upon completion of their associate of science in nursing from Wiregrass, and begin work toward their bachelor’s degree in nursing online.
Other majors are also available, college officials said.
Thomas P. Perin Sr., Herzing University associate vice president of community partnerships, and Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson signed an articulation agreement where credits earned in an associate degree program at Wiregrass will transfer to Herzing University, according to the guidelines within the agreement.
Herzing will waive the application fee for all transfer students from Wiregrass who have earned an associate degree. Students may be required to complete additional general education and lower division courses to fulfill Herzing’s program requirements.
Students from Wiregrass will be granted admission to a baccalaureate degree program at Herzing upon competition of an associate degree with a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or greater, and at least 25% of the credits for the baccalaureate degree must be completed at Herzing.
More terms of the articulation agreement can be found on Wiregrass Tech’s website.
“Wiregrass is excited about this new opportunity for our students and looks forward to working with Herzing University for years to come,” Anderson said.
Herzing is a private nonprofit university with both ground and online programs. The university is ranked one of the best online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs by U.S. News and World Report for the past eight years.
The university has campuses across the United States including Atlanta.
“Herzing appreciates the opportunity to work with Wiregrass and offer students the opportunity to be involved in what Herzing calls 'Degree Up' initiative," Perin said. "This allows students to get their bachelor’s degree on the Wiregrass campus where they don’t have to leave, and at a significant savings.”
Herzing has awarded more than $10 million in scholarships and grants each of the last two years. This will also assist students with savings, college officials said.
