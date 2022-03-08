Wiregrass signs agreement with Western Governors

Submitted PhotoWiregrass Tech became the first college in Georgia to sign an articulation agreement with Western Governors University. The articulation will benefit students and employees on all Wiregrass campuses. Tenita Philyaw-Rogers, WGU strategic partnerships manager, Dr. Kimberly Estep, WGU southeast regional vice president, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements and April McDuffie, Wiregrass executive vice president for academic affairs, at the signing ceremony.