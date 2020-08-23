Wiregrass sets Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy dates

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Virtual Fall Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy starting in October.
The academy is free for current Wiregrass students and alumni.
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time, college officials said in a statement.
The business topics to be discussed include writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources and strategic planning.
"The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation and opportunities to participate in question and answer time with guest speakers," according to the Wiregrass statement.
"The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants."
The Entrepreneurship Academy is made possible due to a pledge of $50,000 during a five-year period by Guardian Bank.
“This provides a wonderful opportunity for many of our students who have career goals of starting their own business,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said. “Any graduates who are looking to start their own business, the Entrepreneurship Academy can provide valuable knowledge.”
“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” said Parrish Clark, Guardian Bank chief executive officer. “We were especially interested in touching the lives of those who possess a creative spirit for owning their own business and becoming an integral part of the local economy.
"Guardian Bank looks forward to a productive relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and VSU’s Small Business Development Center.”
The dates of the classes are October 7, 14, 21, 28, Nov. 4, and 11. All classes begin 1 p.m. and runs through 3 p.m. The classes will be held virtually, students will be able to “tune in” live at 1 p.m. to interact with the facilitators or view the recorded sessions, college officials said.
Anyone seeking to learn strategies to start or grow business, visit georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass, or call (229) 245-3738 or (229) 333-2124.
There is special pricing available for the public to attend the Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass; people need to register with the UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University, (229) 245-3738.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.