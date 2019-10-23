VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is bringing back the popular free application week for spring semester enrollment.
Free application week will be held 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Nov. 4-7, and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 8, college officials said.
Any new student who applies in person during the week of Nov. 4 will have the application fee waived, college officials said.
Application week will allow those students to enroll for Wiregrass spring semester. Classes begin Jan. 8.
"Wiregrass continues to work toward seamless educational pathways that enhance a student’s chosen career pathway," college officials said.
The college recently partnered with two state universities to provide an easy transition from earning an associate degree to completing a bachelor’s degree. Students who earn their associate in science in general studies can transfer all their course credits to Fort Valley State University to go toward a bachelor’s degree, college officials said.
The second articulation agreement allows students who have earned an associate’s degree in nursing or other health services to transfer all course credits to Georgia Southwestern State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in long-term care management that is offered online.
The associate of science in general studies is a new program that is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses starting spring 2020.
Wiregrass now has 77 programs that qualify for the HOPE career grant, college officials said. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. Information on spring semester, new programs, the HOPE career grant or free application week, can be found at wiregrass.edu, or call (229) 333-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.