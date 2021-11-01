VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosts free application week on all campuses.
The week is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Nov. 1-5, college officials said in a statement. Campuses are closed Fridays but applicants may still apply online and save money that day, they added.
Any new student who applies during the week of Nov. 1 will have their application fee waived. Spring classes begin Jan. 10.
Wiregrass continues to look at expanding online offerings for students.
Effective for spring semester, students can enroll in the social media specialist technical certificate of credit. The program centers on efforts to create and distribute content through social media outlets that attract attention and encourages readers to share it with their social network, college officials said.
The program outlines the fundamentals of computer/internet use, marketing and promotion, and social media marketing.
"Marketing through social media has become increasingly popular, and this program will allow the student to examine the fundamentals of this growing career field," college officials said.
Many programs are accepting new students for Spring Semester, including the industrial systems technology and early childhood care and education programs. Graduates from the industrial systems technology program can expect to find jobs locally as maintenance technicians, electronics technicians, etc.
Students interested in early childhood care and education can enroll in associate degree, diploma or technical certificate of credit programs. Early childhood care and education prepares students for working as paraprofessionals or childcare center workers/directors.
Students looking to go into the education field can also enroll in the college’s associate of applied science in education degree, with a concentration in mathematics or science.
There may also be assistance for those who are unemployed due to the COVID- 19 pandemic through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. This financial support can help with items such as tuition, books, uniforms, immunizations, and other required program costs. Eligibility is evaluated on length of time unemployed, receipt or exhaustion of unemployment insurance benefits, and chosen program of study. Some additional requirements may apply.
Wiregrass now has more than 100 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Information on spring semester, the HOPE Career Grant and free application week can be found online at wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2100. The college will be hosting special events during free application week with more details on Facebook and Instagram.
