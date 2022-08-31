VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has announce the Eighth Fall Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy for October and November
The event is free for current Wiregrass students and alumni, college officials said in a statement.
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time.
Business topics to be discussed include writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources and strategic planning. The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation and opportunities to participate in a question-and-answer time with guest speakers.
The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants, college officials said.
This Entrepreneurship Academy is made possible thanks to the pledge of $50,000 over five years by Guardian Bank.
Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said, “Wiregrass is thrilled to be able to partner with Guardian Bank, the UGA Small Business Development Center, and Valdosta State University to offer these courses not only to Wiregrass students and alumni but to the community. This fits perfectly with the college’s mission of workforce development.”
“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” added Parrish Clark, Guardian Bank chief executive officer. “We were especially interested in touching the lives of those who possess a creative spirit for owning their own business and becoming an integral part of the local economy. Guardian Bank looks forward to a productive relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and VSU’s Small Business Development Center.”
The dates of the classes are 1-3 p.m., Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2 and 9. Classes are being offered face-to-face on the Valdosta campus but people may participate virtually.
Register with this link georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass as registration is required, college officials said. There is no cost for current students and alumni. If seeking to learn strategies to start or grow a business, call (229) 245-3738 or (229) 333-2124. There is special pricing available for the public to attend the Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass, people interested need to register with the UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University at (229) 245-3738.
