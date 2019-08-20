VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students to enroll in free GED and adult-education classes.
The Lowndes County adult-education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road, college officials said.
Classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon and evening. Students can choose from class times 8 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Wiregrass offers classes in Valdosta at S.L. Mason Elementary, the Valdosta Department of Labor and Horne Learning Center.
Call (229) 333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.
