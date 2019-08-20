VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students to enroll in free GED and adult-education classes.

The Lowndes County adult-education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road, college officials said.

Classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon and evening. Students can choose from class times 8 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. 

Wiregrass offers classes in Valdosta at S.L. Mason Elementary, the Valdosta Department of Labor and Horne Learning Center.

Call (229) 333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.

 

