VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is offering expanded evening programs for fall semester and classes start Aug. 19.
Wiregrass has expanded programs for fall by offering more at night due to demand. Students may apply for the esthetics evening program, flux cored arc welder technical certificate of credit evening program or the computerized accounting evening program, college officials said in a statement.
“We are excited to bring back more offerings in the evening,” Interim President DeAnnia Clements said. “We are seeing an increase in students needing classes and programs offered in the evening and will be looking to offer more in the future.”
Many programs are accepting new students for fall semester, including programs with in-demand career fields such as precision machining, where graduates can find jobs as machine operators, press machine operators, machinists, etc.
In the health science field, some of the programs that students may enroll for fall semester include pharmacy technology, medical assisting and opticianry, all of which have a job placement rate of 100% in their field, college officials said.
The diploma and certificate programs also qualify for the HOPE Career Grant, meaning if a student qualifies, they could pay little, if any, for tuition, books or fees, college officials said.
Students looking to go into the education field can enroll in the college’s associate of applied science in education degree. Students may select one of two areas of concentration: mathematics or science. The degree program will also allow graduates to transfer credits to Valdosta State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree. For a complete list of the college’s articulation agreements, visit the college’s website at wiregrass.edu.
There is also assistance for those who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. This financial support can help with items such as tuition, books, uniforms, immunization and other required program costs. Eligibility is evaluated on length of time unemployed, receipt or exhaustion of unemployment insurance benefits and chosen program of study, college officials said.
Some additional requirements may apply.
Wiregrass has more than 100 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Information on fall semester, the HOPE Career Grant, etc., can be found online at wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.