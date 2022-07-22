VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recognized the outgoing board of directors at the July board meeting.
Board members who fulfilled their terms are F. Stephen Sumner, Berrien County, November 2014 through March 2022; Chase Daughtrey, Cook County, July 2016 through June 2022; Col. Ronald Mitchell, Cook County, July 2013 through June 2022; Steve Sirmans, Atkinson County, July 2013 through June 2022; Andi McWhorter, Irwin County, July 2013 through June 2022; and Jennifer Powell, Lowndes County, July 2013 through June 2022, college officials said in a statement.
Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements recognized the board members and thanked them for their service to the students, college and communities.
New board members will be sworn in at the August meeting; they are Dr. Joi Williams, Cook County; Phaydra Crews, Lowndes County; Dr. Rodney Green, Lowndes County; and Lisa Sumner, Berrien County.
Board members reappointed for 2022 are Joe Brownlee, Lowndes County; Ronald Dean, Lanier County; and Bradfield Shealy, Brooks County. The WGTC board of directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy, college officials said.
The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities in the 11-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board. Board members are selected because of their experience, ability and dedication to deal with issues that relate to the mission of occupational education and are without contractual, employment or personal financial investment in the school.
The college is accepting new students for the fall semester, classes begin Aug. 16. To learn more about the college visit www.Wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.