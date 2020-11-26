Wiregrass recognizes apprentice week

VALDOSTA — Through the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College apprenticeship program, Coyote Manufacturing hired welding student apprentice Peyton Sapp.
Sapp recently completed on-the-job training with Coyote and the related technical instruction from Wiregrass, college officials said in a statement. Coyote owners David Money and Tony Lanier along with Nicole West, Wiregrass Tech executive director for departmental affairs and apprenticeship coordinator, presented him with a United States Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship certificate of completion.
Sapp was awarded a technical certificate of credit in flux cored arc welder, basic shielded metal arc weld, gas metal arc welder, gas tungsten arc welder and advanced shielded metal arc welder and a diploma in welding and joining technology at Wiregrass.
The recognition was held during National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 9-13.
"Wiregrass is proud to have partnerships with 15 employers who employ active student apprentices/program completers," college officials said.
The apprenticeship program recently had three student apprentices to complete the program. To date the college has 38 student apprentices/program completers. The apprenticeship program has proven to benefit business and industry in recruiting, training and retaining highly skilled workers.
Partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program has also shown a reduction in turnover costs, higher productivity and a more diverse workforce, college officials said.
If a business would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, contact West. She can be reached at nicole.west@wiregrass.edu, or by calling (229) 333-2100, ext. 4837.
