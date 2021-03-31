Wiregrass receives Walmart donation

VALDOSTA — The Wiregrass Foundation of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has received a $1,000 donation from the Adel Walmart #7194.
The donation was given through the company's community grant programs and will support students at Wiregrass with scholarships. Marcus Johnston, Adel store manager, recently presented Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Tech’s executive director of fundraising, with the gift.
Learn more about all of Wiregrass’ programs, visit wiregrass.edu.
If a business would like to donate to any Wiregrass program, contact Staley at (229) 333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.