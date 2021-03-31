Wiregrass receives Walmart donation

Submitted PhotoWalmart Adel Store #7194 Manager Marcus Johnston presents a check for $1,000 to Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Georgia Technical School executive director of fundraising, for the Wiregrass Foundation to benefit students.

VALDOSTA — The Wiregrass Foundation of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has received a $1,000 donation from the Adel Walmart #7194. 

The donation was given through the company's community grant programs and will support students at Wiregrass with scholarships. Marcus Johnston, Adel store manager, recently presented Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Tech’s executive director of fundraising, with the gift.

Learn more about all of Wiregrass’ programs, visit wiregrass.edu

If a business would like to donate to any Wiregrass program, contact Staley at (229) 333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.

