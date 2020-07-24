VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is reopening to the public beginning Monday, July 27.
The college will continue to operate on a four-day work week opening at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday.
The week also kicks off the college’s free application week fall semester admission, college officials said in a statement.
“Our admissions, financial aid and advising and retention centers will be ready to safely meet with applicants starting Monday, July 27,” said Angela Hobby, vice president of enrollment management. “We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask/face covering when on campus due to the limited ability for social distancing in offices.”
Students who apply next week will be eligible to have their application fee waived. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 18.
The college is preparing and ready for fall semester with in-person or face-to-face classes in areas that require or expect hands on learning, college officials said. Some course work will still be taught through hybrid or online methods.
“We have been preparing for months for a safe return for our students,” said Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass president. “We are ready to change at a moment’s notice if we need to switch back to all online classes.”
The college successfully started back with limited labs during summer semester in program areas such as welding, nursing, cosmetology and more. The college followed the suggested guidelines to ensure safety and protection for the students and instructors.
For students who will have classes online, "the college is ready to provide technology for students by lending laptops, and intel sticks, or students can purchase technology in the bookstore using financial aid funds," college officials said. "The college’s IT department has provided mobile hot spots in parking lots and wifi is available inside buildings on each campus to accommodate students with connectivity issues at home. The college has a detailed return plan that will be available on the college’s website."
New for fall semester is the occupational studies associate's degree. The new program is ideal for high school students who have taken elective courses in various areas through Wiregrass’ dual-enrollment program.
"Alone, those course credit hours would have not contributed to a degree unless the student enrolled into those specific programs and completed all of the program required courses under the degree track," college officials said. "With the new occupational studies degree, these course credit hours collectively can be applied toward the new associate’s degree."
The college asks if people are sick or have a fever not to come to the campus and instead consider virtual avenues for communication and assistance. While on campus, masks are expected and students are asked to social distance. For more information about the programs and opportunities this fall at Wiregrass, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
