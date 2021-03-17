VALDOSTA – Applicants looking to sign up for summer or fall semester can save money when they apply during Free Application Week at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
Free Application Week will be held on each campus 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 22-26. Wiregrass campuses are closed Friday but applicants may still apply online and save money that day, college officials said in a statement.
Any new students who apply in person during the week of March 22 will have their application fee waived, college officials said. Free Application Week will allow individuals to enroll for Wiregrass summer semester, classes start May 19 or for fall with classes beginning Aug. 19.
Applicants can apply in person by visiting any of the four campuses Monday through Thursday. For people who are working and not able to come to the campus, they can apply online by visiting Wiregrass.edu and click apply anytime Monday through Friday during Free Application Week. Students can begin taking core classes during summer semester or enroll directly into programs such as precision machining, business technology or early childhood care and education.
There is also assistance for people who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The financial support can help with items such as tuition, books, uniforms, immunization and other required program costs, college officials said. Eligibility is evaluated on length of time unemployed, receipt or exhaustion of unemployment insurance benefits, and chosen program of study. Some additional requirements may apply.
Wiregrass now has 77 programs that qualify for the HOPE career grant. Students enrolled in the programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. Information on summer semester, the HOPE Career Grant or Free Application Week, can be found online at wiregrass.edu, or by calling (229) 333-2100.
