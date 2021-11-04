VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has earned a top ranking for Top Online Community Colleges by OnlineSchoolsGuide.net.
The Online Schools Guide editors examined accredited community colleges offering online or hybrid degree programs, college officials said in a statement. Ranks were determined based on the number of online programs offered, then the cost, student reviews and salary.
Wiregrass is ranked No. 4 in the nation, college officials said. With campus locations in Valdosta, Fitzgerald, Douglas and Sparks, the college can connect students to any school in the state through its e-campus program.
The college offers different methods of online education: fully online courses, hybrid classes and web-enhanced courses that add some online material to regular classes. All online courses follow the Technical College System of Georgia guidelines regarding curriculum, objectives, and competencies.
Students have many online options for programs such as accounting, business management, business technology, criminal justice technology, education and fire science technology degree. There are also many technical certificate programs offered online, including the new social media specialist program that starts January for spring semester.
The online team members at Wiregrass include Sabrina Cox, executive director for distance education, Jennifer Bevis, distance education specialist, and Kieandria Williams, distance education specialist.
Wiregrass was among two technical colleges from Georgia that made the top 10 list for the nation. To access the complete ranking, visit https://www.onlineschoolsguide.net/top-online-community-colleges/.
Wiregrass will be hosting Free Application Week Nov. 1-5 for spring semester. Classes will start Jan. 10. To learn more about the online programs and other programs, visit https://www.wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.