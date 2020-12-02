Wiregrass raffle benefits students

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Foundation South hosted its first-ever online reverse raffle in November.
The college’s annual “Corks and Forks” event was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was replaced with a different way to support students attending Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, college officials said in a statement.
The Clicks and Picks virtual raffle raised $10,000 to support students at Wiregrass, college officials said.
A total of 150 tickets were sold with a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize. The daily drawings were held and live-streamed on the Wiregrass Facebook event page.
The second-place prize was a half-day hunt at the Langwood Plantation. The third-place prize was a four-day and three-night stay in Apalachicola, Fla. The second- and third-place prizes was drawn directly before the grand prize on the last day of the raffle.
Other prizes included a $100 prize each day of the raffle, a Steel’s Jewelry gift card, Valdosta Main Street Downtown Dollars, a 306 North gift card, a Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering gift card and a Covington’s gift card.
The grand-prize winners were Steve and Cheryl Sumner of Ray City. Dr. Tommy Hobby won the quail hunt at Langwood donated by Bill and Beverly Langdale, and third-place prize went to Chuck Roberts with a beach trip donated by Johnny and Susan Dukes.
“This was our first virtual fundraiser and it was well received and supported,” said Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director for fundraising. “We appreciate everyone who purchased a ticket and to our prize donors who helped make this event possible.”
The Wiregrass Foundation supports Wiregrass students through scholarship opportunities, textbook assistance for students, support for GOAL nominees and finalist, equipment and supplies for programs and program expansions.
To donate to the Wiregrass Foundation, contact Crissy Staley, (229) 333-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
