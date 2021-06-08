Wiregrass programs qualify for HOPE grant

VALDOSTA – Considering a change in careers? There are many job vacancies in Georgia with employers desperately seeking educated and skilled employees in certain career fields.
The jobs are considered “in-demand” and have been identified by the governor’s office and included in the HOPE Career Grant incentives. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has recently had more 30 programs added to the list of majors that qualify for the grant, college officials said in a statement.
The HOPE Career Grant is an additional amount of money students may receive if they are HOPE Grant eligible and enrolled in a specific major that is identified as a high demand career field.
Wiregrass went from 77 programs on the list to 107 that now qualify. Students enrolling for summer or fall semester classes can speak with the college’s financial aid advisors to see if their program qualifies, and if they are eligible for this grant, college officials said.
Students receiving a full HOPE Grant or Zell Miller Grant award along with the HOPE Career Grant will have their tuition and fees completely covered each term they maintain eligibility.
Some of the new programs at Wiregrass that qualify include health care certificate programs such as basic dental assisting, emergency medical responder, geriatric care assistant and medical receptionist. Other diplomas and certificates programs included on the list at Wiregrass are business technology, design and media production technology, full stack developer, game development, web application developer, cable installation specialist, carpentry fundamentals, machine tool technology and residential wiring technician. For a complete list of majors that qualify, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
